Energy Sector Update for 03/03/2022: ALE, COP, PBA, PPL.TO

Energy stocks were broadly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.8% although the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was climbing 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 0.3% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 1.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $0.73 to $109.87 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude also was declining $0.91 to $112.02 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.04 lower at $4.72 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Allete (ALE) rose 1.4% after the electric utility overnight announced its $165.5 million purchase of the New Energy Equity, a solar development firm that has completed more than 250 solar projects in the US producing more than 310 megawatts. Allete also is expecting the deal to add to its per-share earnings during its first full year of ownership in 2023.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) rose 0.9% after a BMO Capital Markets upgrade to outperform from market perform following the launch earlier this week of its joint venture with private-equity investors KKR (KKR) seeking to buy of Energy Transfer's (ET) 51% stake in a Canadian natural gas processing facility. The BMO analysts also increased their price target for Pembina shares by CA$7 to CA$50.

ConocoPhillips (COP) was falling 0.5% after Thursday saying it has closed on the sale of its 54% indirect interest in the Indonesia Corridor Block Production Sharing Contract as well as a 35% stake in the Transasia Pipeline to Jakarta-listed MedcoEnergi Internasional for $1.36 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.