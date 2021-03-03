Energy Sector Update for 03/03/2021: NS,PSX,PBR,SND

Energy stocks were sharply higher amid a more than 3% increase in oil prices. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was climbing 2.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3.0%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.01 to $61.76 per barrel after an unexpected 21.6 million-barrel increase in commercial supplies last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $1.66 to $64.36 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $2.82 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 3.7% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 2.7% gain.

In company news, NuStar Energy (NS) was 2.4% higher. The company Wednesday announced plans to increase delivery of refined products into Albuquerque, NM, by another 6,000 barrels per day by upgrading pump stations on the pipeline it jointly owns with Phillips 66 (PXS) from Amarillo, Texas. The project is expected to be completed by mid-2022, NuStar said.

Among decliners, Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) fell 5.4% on Wednesday. The state-owned Brazilian energy major said four of it board members won't stand for re-election at the company's upcoming general meeting, including one director citing "recent events related to the changes in Petrobras' top management and the positions expressed by the major representative of its controlling shareholder."

Smart Sand (SND) tumbled almost 19%. The supplier of sand used in hydraulic fracturing late Tuesday reported a Q4 net loss of $0.07 per share, reversing a $0.06 per share profit during the same quarter last year, while revenue fell to $25.3 million compared with $47.7 million during the year-ago period. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.12 per share loss on a GAAP basis and adjusted loss of $0.07 per share on $19.4 million in revenue.

