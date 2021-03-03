Energy Sector Update for 03/03/2021: MGY, SND, OII, USO, XLE, UNG

Energy stocks were trading higher before markets open on Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) gained 1.1%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) rose 2.3% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) added 0.2%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $1.22 to $60.97 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude increased $1.11 per barrel to $63.81 and the natural gas futures were 1 cent higher to $2.85 per 1 million BTU.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) declined more than 9% after pricing on Tuesday a secondary offering of 17 million common shares for gross proceeds of about $178.5 million.

Smart Sand (SND) gained more than 7% after posting on Tuesday a Q4 loss of $0.07 per share, compared with earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.12 per share.

In other sector news, Oceaneering International (OII) said John Huff is retiring as chairman of the board, effective immediately after the 2021 annual shareholders meeting. T. Jay Collins will succeed him as chairman. Shares of the company were up 0.7% before markets open on Wednesday.

