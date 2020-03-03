Energy Sector Update for 03/03/2020: XOM,PEIX,OPTT,E,TDW

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -3.93%

CVX -1.92%

COP -1.63%

SLB -3.38%

OXY +0.33%

Energy stocks extended their earlier declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 2.6% as a group. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was 71 cents higher at $47.46 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was ahead 22 cents to $52.12 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 4 cents to $1.80 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) ExxonMobil (XOM) was sinking 4% this afternoon. The energy major earlier Tuesday proposed industry-wide regulations aiming to voluntarily reduce methane emissions, including leak detection and repair programs and a drop in venting of wells following hydraulic fracturing. The company also is calling on other operational equipment controls and increased record keeping and reporting to support agency enforcement.

In other sector news:

(+) Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) jumped 29% after Tuesday announcing the sale of its 74% stake in two Pacific Aurora ethanol plants in Aurora, Nebr., to its minority partner in the project, Aurora Cooperative Elevator Company. The $52.8 million transaction, consisting of $27 million in cash and $16.5 million in promissory notes, also includes adjacent rail facilities and a 4.1 million-bushel grain elevator.

(=) Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) was unchanged after saying Italian energy major Eni (E) has extended its lease for one of the company's PB3 PowerBuoy charging stations for an additional 18 months. The PB3 PowerBuoy will be redeployed for use on an unmanned, decommissioned gas production platform in the Adriatic Sea.

(-) Tidewater (TDW) was down 2% after the offshore energy-services company late Monday reporting a rise in Q4 revenue to $118.8 million compared with $110.2 million during the same quarter last year but narrowly lagging the $119.2 million analyst mean.

