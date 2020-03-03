Energy Sector Update for 03/03/2020: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, TELL, AMRC, TDW

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.59%

CVX: -0.51%

COP: flat

SLB: +0.11%

OXY: +0.94%

The biggest energy stocks were mixed before markets open on Tuesday.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained $1.42 to $48.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added $1.38 to $53.28 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $1.78 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) was up 1.01%, while the United States Natural Gas (UNG) gained almost 1.7%.

Among stocks moving on news:

(+) Tellurian (TELL) rose more than 14% after the company said it is planning to reduce spending and restructure its 2019 term loan due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In other sector news:

(=) Tidewater (TDW) was flat after the company reported revenue of $118.8 million in the quarter ended Dec. 30, up from $110.2 million a year earlier but missed the Street forecast of $119.2 million.

(=) Ameresco (AMRC) was also flat after posting Q3 EPS of $0.46, up from $0.24 a year earlier and beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 compiled by Capital IQ.

