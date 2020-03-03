Energy
XOM

Energy Sector Update for 03/03/2020: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, TELL, AMRC, TDW

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.59%

CVX: -0.51%

COP: flat

SLB: +0.11%

OXY: +0.94%

The biggest energy stocks were mixed before markets open on Tuesday.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained $1.42 to $48.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added $1.38 to $53.28 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $1.78 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) was up 1.01%, while the United States Natural Gas (UNG) gained almost 1.7%.

Among stocks moving on news:

(+) Tellurian (TELL) rose more than 14% after the company said it is planning to reduce spending and restructure its 2019 term loan due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In other sector news:

(=) Tidewater (TDW) was flat after the company reported revenue of $118.8 million in the quarter ended Dec. 30, up from $110.2 million a year earlier but missed the Street forecast of $119.2 million.

(=) Ameresco (AMRC) was also flat after posting Q3 EPS of $0.46, up from $0.24 a year earlier and beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 compiled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM CVX COP SLB OXY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular