Energy Sector Update for 03/03/2020: PEIX,OPTT,E,TDW

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -2.9%

CVX -0.23%

COP 0.00%

SLB -2.5%

OXY +1.8%

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.3% as a group. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 92 cents to $47.67 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 61 cents to $52.51 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 7 cents higher at $1.83 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.4% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 4.7%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.3% decline.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) jumped 21% after Tuesday announcing the sale of its 74% stake in two Pacific Aurora ethanol plants in Aurora, Nebr., to its minority partner in the project, Aurora Cooperative Elevator Company. The $52.8 million transaction, consisting of $27 million in cash and $16.5 million in promissory notes, also includes adjacent rail facilities and a 4.1 million-bushel grain elevator.

In other sector news:

(+) Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) said Italian energy major Eni (E) has extended its lease for one of the company's PB3 PowerBuoy charging stations for an additional 18 months. The PB3 PowerBuoy will be redeployed for use on an unmanned, decommissioned gas production platform in the Adriatic Sea.

(-) Tidewater (TDW) was 1.6% higher, overcoming a prior decline that followed the offshore energy-services company late Monday reporting a rise in Q4 revenue to $118.8 million compared with $110.2 million during the same quarter last year but narrowly lagging the $119.2 million analyst mean.

