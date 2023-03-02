Energy Sector Update for 03/02/2023: REPX, AMPY, NRG

Energy stocks were moderately higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.2% advance, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.4% to $78.03 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing 0.3% to $84.53 per barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 2% lower at $2.76 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) rose 3.8% after the oil-and-gas producer Thursday said it was forming joint venture with Conduit Power that will own and operate on-site power generation utilizing captured flared natural gas to power Riley's operations in Yoakum County, Texas.

Amplify Energy (AMPY) added 1.8% after the oil-and-gas company said it reached a $96.5 million lawsuit settlement agreement for damage caused in 2021 by ships to the company's underwater pipeline in southern California.

NRG Energy (NRG) fell 1.3% after the power merchan began a $740 million private placement of senior secured first-lien notes due 2033, along with 650,000 shares of series A fixed-rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares.

