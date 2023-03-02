Energy Sector Update for 03/02/2023: NRG, AMPY, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 0.06% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.43% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.58% at $78.14 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.47% to $84.71 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.49% higher at $2.85 per 1 million BTU.

NRG Energy (NRG) has started the offering of $740 million of aggregate principal amount of senior secured first lien notes due 2033 and 650,000 shares of series A fixed-rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares. NRG was slipping past 1% recently.

Amplify Energy (AMPY) was marginally lower after saying it reached a $96.5 million lawsuit settlement with shipping companies related to damage claims to the oil company's pipeline in Southern California in 2021.

