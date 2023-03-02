Energy Sector Update for 03/02/2023: EE, REPX, AMPY, NRG

Energy stocks extended its Thursday gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 1.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.4% advance, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 0.6% higher at $78.16 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing 0.4% to $84.64 per barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures fell 0.9% to $2.79 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Excelerate Energy (EE) rose almost 1% after the liquified natural gas producer it has extended its time charter with the Dubai Supply Authority for the FSRU Explorer LNG transport ship by another five years past its scheduled December 2025 expiration.

Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) rose 3.3% after the oil-and-gas producer said it was forming joint venture with Conduit Power that will own and operate on-site power generation utilizing captured flared natural gas to power Riley's operations in Yoakum County, Texas.

Amplify Energy (AMPY) added 1.2% after the oil-and-gas company said it reached a $96.5 million lawsuit settlement agreement for damage caused in 2021 by ships to the company's underwater pipeline in southern California.

NRG Energy (NRG) fell 0.6% after the power merchant began a $740 million private placement of senior secured first-lien notes due 2033, along with 650,000 shares of series A fixed-rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares.

