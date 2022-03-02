Energy Sector Update for 03/02/2022: XLE, USO, UNG, XOM, HAL, EC

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) rose 1.5%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up nearly 3.2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 4.7% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $6.72 higher at $110.13 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $6.97 to reach $112.01 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.22 higher at $4.79 per 1 million BTU.

ExxonMobil (XOM) was gaining about 1.5% after it disclosed plans late Tuesday for a new hydrogen production plant and carbon capture and storage project in Baytown, Texas, as part of a six-year program to invest over $15 billion in lower-emission initiatives.

Halliburton (HAL) said late Tuesday it has opened a new chemical reaction plant in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, to manufacture chemicals for the oil and gas industry and other applications. The company's shares were 1.2% higher.

Ecopetrol (EC) shares rose more than 4% in premarket activity after the company on Tuesday reported Q4 net profit attributable to shareholders of 6.077 trillion Colombian pesos ($1.53 billion), up from 675 billion pesos a year earlier. Sales more than doubled to 31.761 trillion pesos.

