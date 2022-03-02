Energy Sector Update for 03/02/2022: TTE,SSL,SWX,HESM

Energy stocks extended their Wednesday advance this afternoon amid another big move higher for crude oil, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 3.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 4.8% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was advancing 1.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $7.19 higher at $110.60 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was ahead $9.47 to reach $114.44 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures added $0.19 to $4.76 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TotalEnergies (TTE) was retesting its intra-day highs late in Wednesday trading, climbing 8.2%, after the French energy major said it bought into an existing joint venture working to develop a 1-gigawatt floating wind-power project off the central California coast. TotalEnergy acquired all of the shares previously held by German utility company EnBw in the Castle Wind joint venture with privately held Trident Winds. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sasol (SSL) rose 9% after the South African energy and chemical company late Tuesday announced the sale of Sasol Wax GmbH subsidiary, including four production facilities in Germany, Austria and the UK, to AWAX, an international group specialized in developing, producing and distributing wax products. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) climbed 4% after the natural gas utility company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.61, down compared with a $1.82 per share profit during the year-ago quarter but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Operating revenue grew 18% year-over-year to $1.08 billion, also topping the $1.01 billion analyst mean.

Hess Midstream (HESM) added 3% after the pipeline company reiterated its Q1 and FY22 earnings forecast, projecting between $150 million to $160 million in net income for the three months ending March 31 and an FY22 profit range of $630 million to $660 million.

