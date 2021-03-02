Energy
Energy Sector Update for 03/02/2021: WEC, UNG, USO, XLE, TRP

Energy stocks were trading higher before markets open on Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) gained 0.3%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) added 1% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) rose 1.9%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $0.27 to $60.91 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude increased $0.19 per barrel to $63.88 and the natural gas futures were 5 cents higher to $2.82 per 1 million BTU.

WEC Energy Group (WEC) was unchanged after announcing on Monday that it has agreed to purchase a 90% ownership stake in Jayhawk Wind Farm for $302 million.

TC Energy (TRP) was also flat after unveiling a plan to launch a potential offering of subordinated trust notes and using the proceeds to reduce its short-term debt by redeeming all of its outstanding series 13 cumulative redeemable minimum-rate reset first preferred shares.

