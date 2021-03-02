Energy Sector Update for 03/02/2021: IMO,IMO.TO,MUR,USEG

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 15 cents to $60.79 per barrel, reversing a morning decline, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding 6 cents to $63.75 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 7 cents higher at $2.84 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.7% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 2.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index, however, was falling 2.4%.

In company news, Imperial Oil (IMO) climbed 1.2%. Tudor Pickering Holt Tuesday raised its stock rating for the Canadian energy company to hold from sell previously and also set a $32 price target for Imperial shares.

Murphy Oil (MUR) was 1% higher. The oil and natural gas producer Tuesday announced plans for $550 million offering of senior notes due 2028, subject to market conditions. Net proceeds, together with cash on hand and borrowings, will be used to redeem the company's 4.00% senior notes due 2022 as well as its 3.70% senior notes due 2022

To the downside, US Energy Corp (USEG) declined 1.7% on Tuesday. The company earlier said it produced 25,397 barrels of oil equivalent during the three months ended Dec. 31, averaging about 276 barrels per day. The Q4 production increased the yearly total to 79.816 barrels, the company said.

