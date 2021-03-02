Energy Sector Update for 03/02/2021: EXTN,IMO,IMO.TO,MUR,USEG

Energy stocks were hanging on for small gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up less than 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 89 cents lower at $65.75 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.07 to $62.62 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 6 cents to $2.84 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exterran (EXTN) dropped 3.3%. The natural gas compression and processing services company Tuesday reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.74 per share net loss compared with a $0.48 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter in 2019 while revenue fell to $151.7 million during the three months ended Dec. 31 from $169.5 million during the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting a $0.40 per share net loss, excluding one-time items, on $162.9 million in revenue.

US Energy Corp (USEG) declined 2.5% on Tuesday. The company said it produced 25,397 barrels of oil equivalent during the three months ended Dec. 31, down from 36,774 barrels during the final three months of 2019. Overall, it produced 79,816 barrels of oil equivalent during 2020.

Murphy Oil (MUR) was 1.3% lower, reversing a midday advance. The oil and natural gas producer Tuesday announced plans for $550 million offering of senior notes due 2028, subject to market conditions. Net proceeds, together with cash on hand and borrowings, will be used to redeem the company's 4.00% senior notes due 2022 as well as its 3.70% senior notes due 2022

To the upside, Imperial Oil (IMO) climbed 0.6%. Tudor Pickering Holt Tuesday raised its stock rating for the Canadian energy company to hold from sell previously and also set a $32 price target for Imperial shares.

