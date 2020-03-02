Energy Sector Update for 03/02/2020: OXY,TELL,LLEX,CKH

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +2.75%

CVX +1.67%

COP -0.31%

SLB -0.90%

OXY -1.53%

Energy stocks eased from their earlier highs this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.1% as a group. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.99 higher at $46.75 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $2.53 cents to $52.20 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 7 cents to $1.76 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Occidental Petroleum (OXY) slipped 1.3% following reports the energy major is in talks to sell over 1 million acres of surface land and another 4 million acres of underground mineral rights to the state of Wyoming, representing the largest government land purchase since the US acquisition of Alaska from Russia in 1867. The properties could fetch between $1 billion to $3 billion, according to the Financial Times report.

In other sector news:

(-) Lilis Energy (LLEX) dropped 6% after the oil and natural gas company said Varde Partners and affiliated investors late Friday extended their non-binding offer until March 18 to acquire all of Lilis' outstanding shares for 25 cents apiece. The company said it continues to evaluate the Varde offer and is reviewing other potential strategic alternatives with its financial adviser.

(-) Seacor Holdings (CKH) dropped nearly 8% after the company reported late Friday a drop in Q4 operating revenue during its Q4 ended Dec. 31 to $192.8 million from $213.8 million during the year-ago period and missed the $205.8 million two-analyst consensus.

(-) Tellurian (TELL) fell 10% after the natural gas company said it plans to lower its corporate overhead to around $6 million per month and begin talks with lenders to extend the maturity of its 2019 term loan company due in May.

