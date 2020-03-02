Energy Sector Update for 03/02/2020: LLEX, CKH, EXTN, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +2.29%

CVX: -1.02%

COP: +2.13%

SLB: +1.88%

OXY: +2.93%

Most energy majors were gaining in Monday's pre-market trading. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.06 at $45.82 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.89 to $50.56 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $1.72 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 1.59% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.75% higher.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Lilis Energy (LLEX), which was retreating by more than 8%, returning a portion of its gains from Friday, after it completed the sale of about 1,146 undeveloped net acres in its northernmost acreage in Lea County, New Mexico, for net cash proceeds of approximately $24.1 million.

In other sector news:

(=) SEACOR Holdings (CKH) was flat after it booked a Q4 net loss of $0.10 per diluted share, narrower than the loss of $0.26 a year ago. Analyst estimates for the company's Q4 net loss weren't available.

(=) Exterran (EXTN), along with Exterran Energy Solutions and EES Finance, filed a shelf registration statement for the sale of up to $150 million of securities from time to time. Exterran was flat in recent trading.

