Energy Sector Update for 03/01/2024: XOM, SHEL, EC, MRO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 0.1% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.9% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.7% at $79.56 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 1.5% to $83.11 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2.2% lower at $1.820 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Shell (SHEL) are working together with the Government of Singapore to develop a cross-border carbon capture and storage project that will help reduce the country's carbon emissions, the companies said. Shell was 0.8% higher while Exxon Mobil was up 0.7% premarket.

Ecopetrol (EC) was down 0.9% after it reported lower Q4 net income and sales.

Marathon Oil (MRO) said it named Rob L. White as chief financial officer and Zach Dailey as chief accounting officer, starting May 1. Marathon Oil was over 1% higher pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.