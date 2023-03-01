Energy
TALO

Energy Sector Update for 03/01/2023: TALO, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

March 01, 2023 — 09:23 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) slipping by 0.16%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.22% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 3% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.56% at $76.62 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.28% to $83.22 per barrel and natural gas futures were down 1.53% at $2.71 per 1 million BTU.

Talos Energy (TALO) was almost 4% lower after it posted a Q4 adjusted net income of $0.20 per diluted share, down from $0.45 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.53.

Equinor (EQNR) said it has agreed to acquire stakes in five discoveries in the North Sea on the Norwegian continental shelf from Wellesley Petroleum. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Equinor was marginally declining in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TALO
EQNR
XLE
USO
UNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.