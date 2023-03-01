Energy Sector Update for 03/01/2023: TALO, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) slipping by 0.16%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.22% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 3% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.56% at $76.62 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.28% to $83.22 per barrel and natural gas futures were down 1.53% at $2.71 per 1 million BTU.

Talos Energy (TALO) was almost 4% lower after it posted a Q4 adjusted net income of $0.20 per diluted share, down from $0.45 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.53.

Equinor (EQNR) said it has agreed to acquire stakes in five discoveries in the North Sea on the Norwegian continental shelf from Wellesley Petroleum. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Equinor was marginally declining in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.