Energy Sector Update for 03/01/2023: CVE,CVE.TO,TALO,EVA

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.4% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.7% advance, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking 0.3% to $76.80 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday said commercial inventories grew by 1.2 million barrels during the seven days ended Feb. 24 compared with market expectations for an increase of 1.9 million barrels.

North Sea Brent crude also was little changed at $83.43 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.2% lower at $2.74 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Cenovus Energy (CVE) was little changed, giving back an early 1% advance, after the Canadian oil and natural gas company late Tuesday closed its $370 million acquisition of the other half of a refinery in Toledo, Ohio, it didn't already own from bp (BP).

Talos Energy (TALO) dropped 8.9% after the oil and natural gas producer reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.20 per share, more than halving its $0.45 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a year-over-year increase to $0.53 per share.

Enviva (EVA) fell almost 12% after the wood-pellets heating company disclosed plans for a $250 million private investment in public equity transaction. It also reported a wider-than-expected non-GAAP Q4 net loss and a drop in revenue that also came short of analyst estimates for the three months ended Dec. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.