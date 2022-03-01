Energy Sector Update for 03/01/2022: TTE,NFE,PBA,PLL.TO,ET,ET.TO,OKE,KKR

Energy stocks closed higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 2.5% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 1.0%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $7.69 higher at $103.41 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude also was advancing $7.47 to $105.44 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.18 to $4.57 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TotalEnergies (TTE) dropped 0.4% after the French energy major said it would no longer fund new projects in Russia and also condemned the country's military aggression in Ukraine. The company also said it was ready to supply fuel to the Ukrainian authorities and aid to Ukrainian refugees in Europe.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) climbed over 16% after the natural gas utility late Monday reported a 345% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to 648.6 million during the three months ended Dec. 31 and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting $482.9 million.

Energy Transfer (ET) rose 1.8% after the pipeline company Tuesday announced plans to sell its 51% stake in its Energy Transfer Canada joint venture to Pembina Pipeline (PBA) and KKR & Co (KKR) for CA$1.6 billion ($1.26 billion), including debt and preferred stock. ET said it is expecting around CA$340 million in cash proceeds when the deal closes later this year. Pembina shares also rose 1.8% this afternoon while KKR fell 4%.

ONEOK (OKE) declined 2.3% after the natural gas gathering, processing, and transportation company overnight reported Q4 net income of $0.85 per share, improving on a $0.69 per share profit during the final quarter during 2020 but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.