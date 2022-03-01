Energy Sector Update for 03/01/2022: TTE, REGI, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) gained more than 1% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $4.98 at $100.70 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $5.45 to $103.42 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.08 higher at $4.49 per 1 million BTU.

TotalEnergies (TTE) fell by more than 1% after saying it will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia and it condemned Moscow's "military aggression against Ukraine."

Renewable Energy Group (REGI) reported Q4 earnings of $1.03 per diluted share, up from $0.60 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.81. Renewable Energy slipped by 0.2% in recent premarket trading.

Shell (SHEL) named Sinead Gorman chief financial officer, effective April 1, succeeding Jessica Uhl. Shell was marginally lower in recent premarket activity.

