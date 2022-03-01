Energy Sector Update for 03/01/2022: NFE, PBA, PLL.TO, ET, ET.TO, OKE, KKR

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a declining 3.6% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 1.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was soaring $9.11 to $104.83 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude also was advancing $7.98 to $105.95 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.18 higher at $4.59 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, New Fortress Energy (NFE) climbed almost 14% after the natural gas utility late Monday reported a 345% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to 648.6 million during the three months ended Dec. 31 and breezing past the the Capital IQ consensus expecting $482.9 million.

Energy Transfer (ET) rose 1.6% after the pipeline company Tuesday announced plans to sell its 51% stake in its Energy Transfer Canada joint venture to Pembina Pipeline (PBA) and KKR & Co (KKR) for CA$1.6 billion ($1.26 billion), including debt and preferred stock. ET said it is expecting around CA$340 million in cash proceeds when the deal closes later this year. Pembina shares also were 1% higher this afternoon while KKR was falling 3.7%.

ONEOK (OKE) declined 3.3% after the natural gas gathering, processing and transportation company overnight reported Q4 net income of $0.85 per share, improving on a $0.69 per share profit during the final quarter during 2020 but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.