Energy Sector Update for 03/01/2021: TRP,TRP.TO,NAT,FANG,CEO,BX

Energy stocks have eased slightly from their midday highs, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index this afternoon climbing 2.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 86 cents to $60.64 per barrel, reversing an earlier advance, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was sliding $1.05 to $63.37 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 1 cent to $2.78 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TC Energy (TRP) was 2% higher after Monday disclosing plans, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, for a potential offering of subordinated trust notes and using the proceeds to reduce short-term debt by redeeming all of its outstanding Series 13 cumulative redeemable minimum-rate reset first preferred shares. The Canadian pipeline company cautioned no decision has been made yet whether it will pursue the offering.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) climbed 6.2% after late Friday saying it has closed the purchase of selected oil and gas assets on 32,500 net acres in the northern Midland Basin from a Blackstone (BX) energy portfolio company for $375 million in cash and 10.68 million of its common shares.

Nordic American Tankers (NAT) rose 8% after board chairman and CEO Herbjorn Hansson Monday said there has been a "positive turn" in the market for Suezmax tankers, with the company last week signing a pair of spot contracts for $20,000 and $15,000 per day, respectively, compared with just $4,000 per day the previous week. Hansson also said he purchased 50,000 of the company's common shares on Monday at $3.13 apiece.

To the downside, CNOOC (CEO) declined fractionally after the New York Stock Exchange late Friday said it has begun the process to delist the company's American depositary shares in response to an executive order signed by former US President Donald Trump.

