Energy Sector Update for 03/01/2021: NAT,FANG,CEO

Energy stocks were rebounding this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 15 cents to $61.31 per barrel, reversing an earlier decline, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract still was 7 cents higher at $64.49 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were flat at at $2.77 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was declining 0.7% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.2% gain.

In company news, Nordic American Tankers (NAT) rose 6.5% after board chairman and CEO Herbjorn Hansson Monday said there has been a "positive turn" in the market for Suezmax tankers, with the company last week signing a pair of spot contracts for $20,000 and $15,000 per day, respectively, compared with just $4,000 per day the previous week. Hansson also said he purchased 50,000 of the company's common shares on Monday at $3.13 apiece.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) climbed 5.3% after late Friday saying it has closed the purchase of selected oil and gas assets on 32,500 net acres in the northern Midland Basin from a Blackstone (BX) energy portfolio company for $375 million in cash and 10.68 million of its common shares.

To the downside, CNOOC (CEO) declined 2% after the New York Stock Exchange late Friday said it has begun the process to delist the company's American depositary shares in response to an executive order signed by former US President Donald Trump.

