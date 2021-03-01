Energy Sector Update for 03/01/2021: CEO, CVX, FANG

Energy stocks were mostly trading higher before markets open on Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) gained 2.6%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) added 0.3% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) slipped 0.7%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $0.21 to $61.71 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude increased $0.36 per barrel to $64.78 and the natural gas futures were 3 cents lower to $2.74 per 1 million BTU.

CNOOC (CEO) declined more than 2% ahead of Monday's market open. On Friday, the New York Stock Exchange said it has begun a process to delist the company's American depositary shares in response to an executive order signed by former US President Donald Trump.

Chevron (CVX) added more than 2% after announcing that it has invested an unspecified amount in Baseload Capital, a Sweden-based developer of low-temperature geothermal and heat power assets.

In other sector news, Diamondback Energy (FANG) was flat after announcing Friday that it has closed its purchase of selected interests and related oil and gas assets on 32,500 net acres in the northern Midland Basin from Guidon Operating LLC in exchange for $375 million in cash and 10.68 million common shares.

