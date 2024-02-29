Energy Sector Update for 02/29/2024: CNQ, CPG, FRO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently up by 0.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.1% at $78.64 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil was down 0.2% at $81.97 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 0.5% lower at $1.875 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) was nearly 2% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of 2.34 Canadian dollars ($1.72) per diluted share, up from CA$1.96 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$2.16.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) was up more than 1% after it announced a 15% increase to its quarterly dividend, to CA$0.115 per share, payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 15.

Frontline (FRO) was slipping past 1% after it reported lower Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue.

