Energy Sector Update for 02/28/2024: PR, GPOR, PARR, XLE, USO, UNG

February 28, 2024 — 09:29 am EST

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.8% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 3.1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.5% at $79.29 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.5% to reach $84.05 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 3.4% higher at $1.87 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Permian Resources (PR) was over 3% higher after it reported Q4 oil and gas sales of $1.12 billion, up from $761.6 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected revenue of $1.08 billion.

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) was up more than 2% after it reported Q4 earnings and revenue that topped Capital IQ analysts' estimates.

Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) was 0.3% lower after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.08 per diluted share, down from $2.20 a year earlier.

