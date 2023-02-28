Energy Sector Update for 02/28/2023: VTNR, GLNG, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently climbing past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.59% at $77.66 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 2.2% to $83.84 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.2% lower at $2.67 per 1 million BTU.

Vertex Energy (VTNR) was advancing by more than 9% after it swung to Q4 earnings of $0.56 per diluted share from a loss of $0.15 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.45.

Golar LNG (GLNG) was up over 3% after posting preliminary Q4 net income attributable to the company of $71.4 million, compared with $8.0 million a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected net income of $102.7 million, if comparable.

Chevron (CVX) was climbing past 1% after it increased its share-repurchase guidance to $10 billion to $20 billion per year and said it will raise its annual share repurchase rate to $17.5 billion beginning in Q2.

