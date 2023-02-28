Energy Sector Update for 02/28/2023: BTE,BTE.TO,ROCC,VTNR,AMRC,NFE

Energy stocks turned lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sinking 1.2% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index declined 1% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 1.8% higher at $77.29 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing 1.7% to $83.87 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures gained 0.6% to $2.75 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Baytex Energy (BTE) fell 9.4% after announcing its acquisition of Ranger Oil (ROCC), with the cash-and-stock deal valued at around $2.5 billion, including assumed debt. Ranger shares were 1.7% higher late in Tuesday trading.

Vertex Energy (VTNR) added almost 15% after posting a Q4 profit of $0.56 per share, reversing from a $0.15 per share during the same quarter in 2021 and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11 per share.

Ameresco (AMRC) slid over 13% after the energy-efficiency integrator reported non-GAAP earnings and revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31 trailing analyst estimates.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) dropped more than 14% after the natural gas shipping and storage company posted Q4 net income of $0.30 per share, more than halving its $0.72 per share profit during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $0.66 per share. Revenue declined compared with the same quarter in 2021, also trailing analyst estimates.

