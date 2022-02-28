Energy Sector Update for 02/28/2022: REGI, CVX, BP, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy
Energy stocks were slipping Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining by 0.61%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.4% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $3.38 at $94.97 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $3.42 to $97.59 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.003 lower at $4.67 per 1 million BTU.

Renewable Energy Group (REGI) was rallying past 38% after Chevron (CVX) said it has agreed to acquire the company in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.15 billion, or $61.50 per Renewable Energy Group share.

BP (BP) was 7% lower after saying it will exit its 19.75% stake in Russia's Rosneft, which it has held since 2013.

TotalEnergies (TTE) and EnBW have won a bid in the New York Bight auction to develop a wind farm off the US East Coast for $795 million. TotalEnergies was down almost 7% recently.

