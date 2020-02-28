Energy Sector Update for 02/28/2020: XEC,E,PBA

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +1.04%

CVX -2.68%

COP +0.06%

SLB -0.45%

OXY -0.63%

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.6%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $2.03 to $45.06 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.62 to $50.56 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $1.71 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 4.3% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.4% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Cimarex Energy (XEC) was 5% higher. S&P Dow Jones Indices late Thursday said the oil and natural gas producer will be dropped from the S&P 500 at the start of regular-session trading on Monday, March 3, and move to the S&P MidCap 400 index, replacing Chesapeake Energy (CHK).

In other sector news:

(-) Eni SpA (E) declined 2% on Friday after the Italian energy major reported Q4 net income and revenue trailing year-ago comparisons and also missing analyst forecasts. Excluding one-time items, Eni earned EUR0.15 ($0.16) per share on EUR16.2 billion in revenue, down from EUR0.40 per share and EUR20.1 billion during the same quarter in 2018 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking a normalized Q4 profit of EUR0.20 per share on EUR18.03 billion in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

(-) Pembina Pipeline (PBA) fell 3.2% after the Canadian infrastructure company missed Wall Street estimates with its Q4 financial results. Excluding one-time items, it earned CAD0.21 per share on CAD1.75 billion in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31, falling short of the analyst mean expecting Q4 net income of CAD0.56 per share on CAD1.77 billion in revenue.

