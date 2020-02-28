Energy
Energy Sector Update for 02/28/2020: PBA, RRC, DRQ, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -1.83%

CVX: -3.09%

COP: -1.34%

SLB: -3.13%

OXY: +0.31%

Leading energy stocks were mostly lower pre-market Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.83 at $45.26 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.26 to $50.92 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $1.71 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 2.66% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.48% lower.

Early movers include:

(-) Pembina Pipeline (PBA), which was slipping more than 5% after it booked Q4 adjusted profit of CAD0.21 ($0.16) per share, down from CAD0.66 in the corresponding 2018 quarter and falling short of the average estimate of CAD0.56 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Range Resources (RRC) was down more than 4% as it reported Q4 non-GAAP net income of $0.08 per share, down from $0.21 in the prior-year quarter but ahead of the consensus estimate of $0.03 from a Capital IQ poll of analysts.

In other sector news:

(=) Dril-Quip (DRQ) was flat after it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.23, compared with $0.04 loss a year ago. That exceeded the consensus estimate of $0.13 compiled by Capital IQ.

