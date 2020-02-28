Energy Sector Update for 02/28/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, EIA/Commerzbank reports and general market commentary from the first paragraph.)

Crude extended its slump on Friday, wiping out all the gains since the implementation of the joint OPEC-plus production cuts from January 2019, as concern mounted the coronavirus outbreak would become a global pandemic and tip the global economy into a recession.

West Texas Intermediate futures plummeted by 4.8% intraday to $44.84, nosediving by about 29% from its highest level seen this year in early January. The futures last traded around this level in December 2018. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers led by Russia -- a cartel called OPEC-plus -- has jointly cut 1.2 million barrels per day since January 2019 before pushing that level up to 1.7 million barrels per day in recent months.

Brent futures also declined on Friday, trading down by 3.3% to $50.36.

Oil plunged on Friday even after the Financial Times, citing five people familiar with the matter, said OPEC-plus would be asked to cut joint output by an additional 1 million barrels per day by OPEC's de facto commander-in-chief Saudi Arabia.

Russia recently snubbed a Saudi attempt to move the cartel's meeting, scheduled for March 5, to February after an OPEC committee recommended joint production be lowered by an additional 600,000 barrels per day in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on demand for oil given the disruption to supply chain and travel.

"Next week's OPEC-plus meeting [is] all the more important: how will the producers respond to the sharp price fall?" Commerzbank analysts Daniel Briesemann and Carsten Fritsch said in a research note on Friday. The Joint Technical Committee's recommendation of an additional cut a few weeks ago could now "prove insufficient in view of the latest demand trends," they said.

Citing "informed" sources, Commerzbank further pointed out that Saudi Arabia, which is among the top three producers in the world, will be reducing its oil shipments to China by at least 500,000 barrels per day in March in response to the weaker demand from refineries.

"There is no sign of demand picking up significantly in April, either," the analysts warned.

Noting a Bloomberg survey, Commerzbank said Saudi Arabia was likely to "noticeably reduce its official selling prices for consumers in Asia in April as compared with the March Official Selling Price."

In other words, the analysts added, Saudi Arabia will be selling much less oil at much lower prices. "How long can this reasonably be sustained?"

Concern mounted a global recession was lurking around the corner after the US 10-year yields plunged by 13.4 basis points to 1.17% intraday, a new record low some experts believe is pricing in up to three cuts in the Fed Fund rate this year to stimulate the US economy.

According to media reports, more than 82,000 people have been infected globally by the virus, which has led to about 2,800 casualties. The World Health Organization on Friday raised its coronavirus risk assessment to "very high" as the outbreak threatened to turn into a global pandemic. Confirmed cases have surged in Iran, South Korea, and Iran, with new infections reported in the Netherlands, Estonia, and Northern Ireland, reports said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was reported as saying late on Thursday the state was monitoring at least 8,400 cases for coronavirus infection, spooking the markets.

Stuck in a downward trajectory, oil prices were also resistant to relatively positive inventory data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday. Crude stockpiles in the US climbed by 452,000 barrels over a week to Feb. 21, according to the EIA. That compared with expectations for a 2 million-barrel surge in a Reuters' poll of analysts.

Meanwhile, the US oil rig count fell by one to 678 over a week ended Feb. 28, according to data compiled by Baker Hughes. The combined count for the US also fell by one to 790 as gas rigs were flat at 110 for the second week in a row.

In Canada, the oil rig count fell by six to 163, with the gas count up by two to 77 during the period under review. As a result, the aggregate count for North America slid by five to 1,030, compared with 1,249 a year ago.

