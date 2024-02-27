News & Insights

Energy
HLX

Energy Sector Update for 02/27/2024: HLX, SRE, XLE, USO, UNG

February 27, 2024

Energy stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently flat.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.7% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up nearly 4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.7% at $78.13 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.5% to $82.07 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 3.1% higher at $1.80 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) was declining by 3.4% after saying it swung to a Q4 loss of $0.19 per diluted share from earnings of $0.02 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.12 per share.

Sempra (SRE) was 0.4% higher after it reported a Q4 revenue of $3.49 billion, up from $3.46 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $4.01 billion.

