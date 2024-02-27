Energy Sector Update for 02/27/2024: CVX, CEG, AESI, TPL

Energy stocks fell late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index shedding 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index rose 0.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index gained 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.4% to $78.67 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent climbed 1.1% to $83.46 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures for March slumped 2.7% to $1.62 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Chevron (CVX) and Hess (HES) held talks with Exxon Mobil (XOM) and China National Offshore Oil, known as CNOOC, about a right of first refusal over Hess' 30% stake in an oil block off Guyana, Chevron said Monday in a regulatory filing. Chevron shares fell 1.6%, Hess dropped 3.2% and Exxon shed 0.2%.

Constellation Energy's (CEG) shares jumped 17% after the company forecast 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $7.23 to $8.03 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $6.36.

Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) shares rose 8.5% after the company agreed to acquire all of Hi-Crush's Permian Basin proppant production assets and North American logistics operations for $450 million.

Texas Pacific Land (TPL) said Tuesday the Delaware Supreme Court upheld a lower court decision in favor of the oil and gas royalty company in a fight with institutional investors on share authorization. The stock rose 0.3%.

