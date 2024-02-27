Energy Sector Update for 02/27/2024: CEG, AESI, TPL

Energy stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.8% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was jumping 1.5% to $78.76 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was popping 1.2% to $83.50 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 1.1% lower at $1.64 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Constellation Energy's (CEG) shares jumped 13.3% after the company forecast 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $7.23 to $8.03 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $6.36.

Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) spiked 10% after it said Tuesday it has agreed to acquire all of Hi-Crush's Permian Basin proppant production assets and North American logistics operations for $450 million.

Texas Pacific Land (TPL) said Tuesday the Delaware Supreme Court upheld a lower court decision in favor of the oil and gas royalty company in its legal fight with institutional investors. Its shares rose 1.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.