Energy Sector Update for 02/27/2023: NAT, KOS, BP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.2% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.6% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 5% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.1% at $76.25 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.2% to reach $82.97 per barrel and natural gas futures were 6.1% higher at $2.70 per 1 million BTU.

Nordic American Tankers (NAT) was advancing marginally as it reported Q4 earnings of $0.17 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.41 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.20.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) was over 1% higher after it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share, up from $0.13 per share a year earlier. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected normalized earnings of $0.14.

BP (BP) and its partners are advancing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim liquefied natural gas project in Africa to the next stage of evaluation. BP was slightly higher in recent premarket activity.

