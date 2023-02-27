Energy Sector Update for 02/27/2023: KOS,NE,JKS

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.7% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.6% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking 0.8% to $75.53 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding 1.1% to $82.24 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 5.3% higher at $2.68 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Kosmos Energy (KOS) shares rose more than 12% after the oil and natural gas producer Monday reported Q4 adjusted net income of $0.23 per share, up from $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year and breezing past the three-analyst consensus call expecting $0.14 per share. Total revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 fell to $563.7 million compared with its $572.6 million in revenue during the year-ago period but also topped the $494.9 million Street view.

Noble (NE) shares gained 7.7% after the offshore drilling contractor reported a non-GAAP Q4 profit, reversing a year-ago net loss and beating Wall Street expectations, as revenue nearly tripled year-over-year and also exceeded the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Dec. 31.

JinkoSolar Holding (JKS) stock added 4.6% higher pre-bell after the Chinese photovoltaic panels manufacturer reported that its Jiangxi Jinko subsidiary reported preliminary net income of 2.95 billion renminbi ($424.3 million) and 83.08 billion renminbi ($11.95 billion) in revenue during 2022.

