Energy Sector Update for 02/27/2023: ENPH,KOS,NE,JKS

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.5% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.4% advance, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.8% to $75.68 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude dropped 0.9% to $82.39 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 7.2% to $2.73 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Enphase Energy (ENPH) increased 6.3% on a Janney upgrade of the energy technology company to buy from neutral.

JinkoSolar Holding (JKS) stock added 4.5% after the Chinese photovoltaic panels manufacturer reported that its Jiangxi Jinko subsidiary reported preliminary net income of 2.95 billion renminbi ($424.3 million) and 83.08 billion renminbi ($11.95 billion) in revenue during 2022.

Noble (NE) shares gained 8.5% after the offshore drilling contractor reported a non-GAAP Q4 profit compared with a year-earlier loss. Earnings and revenue topped forecasts by analysts.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) shares rose 13% after the oil and natural gas producer Monday reported Q4 adjusted net income and revenue that exceeded projections by analysts.

