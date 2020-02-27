Energy Sector Update for 02/27/2020: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, CLR, QEP, WPX

Top Energy Stocks:
XOM: -2.43%
CVX: -2.01%
COP: -3.32%
SLB: -3.49%
OXY: -2.98%
Top energy stocks were retreating before markets open on Thursday.
The West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $1.45 lower to $47.28 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down $1.54 to $51.89 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 7 cents lower at $1.77 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) was down 3.2%, while the United States Natural Gas (UNG) retreated 2.6%.
Among stocks moving on news:
(-) Continental Resources (CLR), which dropped more than 24% even after reporting Q4 adjusted net income of $0.55 a share, up from $0.54 from a year earlier and above the consensus estimate of $0.52 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.
(-) QEP Resources (QEP), which fell more than 26% after posting Q4 adjusted net loss of $0.10 per share, three cents better than the loss reported in the year-ago period but missed the Capital IQ mean for a $0.07 profit.
(-) WPX Energy (WPX), which was down more than 8%. The company reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.10, compared with $0.02 a year ago and missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 compiled by Capital IQ.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore EnergyExplore
Most Popular
- 3 “Strong Buy” Oil Stocks to Energize Your Portfolio
- Energy Sector Update for 02/26/2020: CHK, ENLC, DK, CHK, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY
- Energy Sector Update for 02/21/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN
- Energy Sector Update for 02/26/2020: CHK,COG,ORA,BTU,ARCH