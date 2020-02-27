Energy Sector Update for 02/27/2020: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, CLR, QEP, WPX

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -2.43%

CVX: -2.01%

COP: -3.32%

SLB: -3.49%

OXY: -2.98%

Top energy stocks were retreating before markets open on Thursday.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $1.45 lower to $47.28 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down $1.54 to $51.89 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 7 cents lower at $1.77 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) was down 3.2%, while the United States Natural Gas (UNG) retreated 2.6%.

Among stocks moving on news:

(-) Continental Resources (CLR), which dropped more than 24% even after reporting Q4 adjusted net income of $0.55 a share, up from $0.54 from a year earlier and above the consensus estimate of $0.52 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) QEP Resources (QEP), which fell more than 26% after posting Q4 adjusted net loss of $0.10 per share, three cents better than the loss reported in the year-ago period but missed the Capital IQ mean for a $0.07 profit.

(-) WPX Energy (WPX), which was down more than 8%. The company reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.10, compared with $0.02 a year ago and missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 compiled by Capital IQ.

