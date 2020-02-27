Energy Sector Update for 02/27/2020: TELL,CLR,WLL

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -3.3%

CVX -1.53%

COP -5.3%

SLB -2.5%

OXY -3.9%

Energy stocks were falling hard again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sinking 1.5% while the S&P 500 Energy Sector Index fell 1.8%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were falling 3.9% to $46.82 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 3.2% to $51.74 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 10 cents lower at $1.75 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 4.4% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was off 2.8%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Tellurian (TELL) was 9% lower after saying it has agreed to a two-month extension to its memorandum of understanding with Petronet LNG while the Indian energy buyer completes its review ahead of signing a formal agreement to buy up to five million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas from Tellurian's proposed Driftwood LNG facility in Louisiana. Petronet also agreed to take an 18% stake in the LNG plant when the companies announced the tentative deal last September, although a Bloomberg report on Wednesday said Petronet may be considering an alternative supply deals amid the global glut for LNG, sending Tellurian shares 27% lower.

In other sector news:

(-) Continental Resources (CLR) fell 16% as KeyBanc lowered its rating on the energy producer to sector weight from overweight, citing "declining oil volumes." The downgrade follows the company last night reporting Q4 net income of $0.55 per share on $1.2 billion in revenue, topping Wall Street projections by $0.03 per share and $1.14 billion in revenue.

(-) Whiting Petroleum (WLL) slid 22% after the oil and natural gas producer Thursday reversed a year-ago Q4 profit and disappointed Wall Street with a much wider-than-expected GAAP net loss for the final three months of 2019. The company swung to a $1.62 per share net loss compared with net income of $2.22 per share during the same quarter in 2018 and missed the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.39 per share Q4 net loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.