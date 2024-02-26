Energy Sector Update for 02/26/2024: TS, CNX, KOS, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently down 0.1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 5.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.2% at $76.63 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.2% to $80.66 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 5.9% higher at $1.80 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Tenaris (TS) was up nearly 1% after saying it has entered into a non-discretionary buyback agreement with a financial institution to launch the $300 million second tranche of its $1.2 billion share repurchase program.

CNX Resources (CNX) was 0.7% higher after saying it has closed its private placement of $400 million of 7.250% senior notes due 2032.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) was slipping past 2% after it reported a Q4 revenue of $507.8 million, down from $563.7 million a year earlier.

