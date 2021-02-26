Energy Sector Update for 02/26/2021: EOG,PBA,PPL.TO,TRP,TRP.TO,TCP

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 1.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $1.18 to $62.35 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 76 cents to $66.12 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $2.77 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was declining 1.9% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 0.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 0.8%.

In company news, EOG Resources (EOG) dropped 7.5% despite late Thursday reporting adjusted Q4 net income of $0.71 per share, down from $1.35 per share during the same quarter in 2019 but still nearly doubling up the Capital IQ consenus expecting a $0.36 per share adjusted profit. Revenue declined 31.2% year-over-year to $2.97 billion but also exceeded the $2.75 billion analyst mean.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) fell 6.4% after late Thursday reposting a surprise Q4 loss of CAD2.28 per share, reversing its CAD0.22 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the company to earn CAD0.57 per share during the final three months of 2020. Revenue fell 3.4% year-over-year to CAD1.69 billion, also lagging the CAD1.72 billion Street view.

TC Energy (TRP) was down 2.4% after saying about 70% of TC PipeLines (TCP) shares voted by investors at a special meeting earlier Friday supported TC Energy's proposed acquisition of the rival pipeline company, achieving the final requirement needed for the deal to move forward. Under terms of the planned transaction, TC Energy will exchange 0.70 of a share for each TC Pipeline share. TC Pipeline shares were 1.6% lower this afternoon.

