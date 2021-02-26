Energy Sector Update for 02/26/2021: EOG, PBA, PNM, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy
Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was more than 1% lower in recent trading. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were declining by more than 1% recently. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.08 at $62.45 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.64 to $65.44 per barrel, while front-month natural gas futures were $0.061 lower at $2.716 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

EOG Resources (EOG) was declining by more than 1.9% after it reported Q4 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.71, down from $1.35 a year ago. The result beat the $0.36 consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) was 1.1% lower after it posted a Q4 loss of C$2.28 per diluted share, compared with earnings of C$0.22 per share a year ago. The result missed the C$0.57 earnings consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ and may not be comparable.

PNM Resources (PNM) was unchanged after it reported Q4 ongoing earnings, a non-GAAP measure, of $0.15 per share, down from $0.36 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.17.

EOG PBA PNM XLE USO

