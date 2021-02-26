Energy Sector Update for 02/26/2021: BKR,AI,EOG,PBA,PPL.TO,TRP,TRP.TO,TCP

Energy stocks extended their Friday skid this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index losing 2.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 2.1% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.03 lower at $61.50 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 75 cents to $66.123 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 1 cent to $2.77 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Baker Hughes (BKR) declined fractionally after Friday it said Malaysia's state-owned energy company Petronas tapped the oilfield services giant and artificial intelligence software firm C3.ai (AI) for a digital transformation of its oil and natural gas operations. Financial terms were not disclosed but the companies said Petronas will work with their energy technology, data science and artificial intelligence experts to improve the reliability of its energy assets and its gas turbines. C3.ai shares were 2% lower in late trade.

TC Energy (TRP) was down 2.5% after saying it expects to complete its planned acquisition of TC Pipelines (TCP) on Wednesday, March 3, after TC Pipeline investors Friday voted in favor of the proposed $15.7 billion stock swap. Roughly 70% of the TC Pipeline common units voted at Friday's special meeting supported the deal, which will see TC Energy exchange 0.70 of a share for each TC Pipeline unit. TC Pipeline units also were 1.7% lower.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) fell 6.5% after late Thursday reposting a surprise Q4 loss of CAD2.28 per share, reversing its CAD0.22 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the company to earn CAD0.57 per share during the final three months of 2020. Revenue fell 3.4% year-over-year to CAD1.69 billion, also lagging the CAD1.72 billion Street view.

EOG Resources (EOG) dropped 7.8% despite late Thursday reporting adjusted Q4 net income of $0.71 per share, down from $1.35 per share during the same quarter in 2019 but still nearly doubling up the Capital IQ consenus expecting a $0.36 per share adjusted profit. Revenue declined 31.2% year-over-year to $2.97 billion but also exceeded the $2.75 billion analyst mean.

