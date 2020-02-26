Energy Sector Update for 02/26/2020: OCN,OXSG,RMAX

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +1.09%

BAC -0.42%

WFC -0.60%

C +0.12%

USB -0.45%

Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing about 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 1.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Ocwen Financial (OCN) climbed 6.2% after the mortgage-servicing firm reported Q4 net income of $0.26 per share, reversing a $0.02 per share net loss during the year-ago period and crushing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.08 per share profit. Revenue fell to $261.2 million from $310.9 million last year but also beating the $256.2 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) rose 4.4% after the private-equity and senior debt investor Wednesday reported Q4 net investment income of $0.18 per share on a GAAP basis, unchanged from the prior year period and matching analyst estimates.

(+) RE/MAX Holdings (RMAX) was fractionally higher, overcoming an early decline that followed Morgan Stanley Wednesday trimming its price target for the residential real estate broker by $2 to $37 a share while maintaining its overweight investment recommendation for the company's stock.

