Energy Sector Update for 02/26/2020: CHK,COG,ORA,BTU,ARCH

Energy stocks were ending sharply lower on Wednesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 2.7% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.17 lower at $48.30 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract dropped $1.68 to $53.27 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 3 cents to $1.82 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

US crude oil inventories rose by 450,000 barrels during the seven days ended Feb. 21, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. That compares with expectations for a 2.8 million-barrel increase by industry experts polled by S&P Global Platts while the American Petroleum Institute reportedly said supplies grew by 1.3 million barrels last week.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Chesapeake Energy (CHK) plunged to a record low on Wednesday after CEO Doug Lawler reportedly said the oil and natural gas producer was planning a reverse stock split to address its slumping stock price. During a conference call discussing the company's Q4 financial results, Lawler said Chesapeake would be filing a proxy statement for the reverse split within a few weeks. He also warned energy companies are likely facing "a much softer commodity price outlook in 2020," according to a FactSet transcript obtained by MarketWatch.

In other sector news:

(+) Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) was 1% higher. Goldman Sachs earlier Wednesday lowered its price target for the company's shares by 50 cents to $16.50 apiece and reiterated its neutral stock rating.

(-) Ormat Technologies (ORA) declined 9.2% after the geothermal energy company reported a smaller-than-expected Q4 profit and projected FY20 revenue in a range of $720 million to $740 million, trailing the $789.6 million Street view. It also said Isaac Angel would step down as CEO on July 1 and will be succeeded by chief financial officer Doron Blachar.

(-) Peabody Energy (BTU) dropped 13% after the Federal Trade Commission Wednesday filed an administrative complaint challenging the company's proposed joint venture with Arch Coal (ARCH) in the Powder River basin. The companies say they could lower their annual costs by $120 million over the next 10 years by combining operations at seven mines in Wyoming and Colorado but the FTC said they failed to show "transaction-specific efficiencies that would offset the likely and substantial competitive harm resulting from the joint venture." Peabody and Arch said they would fight the FTC action in federal court.

