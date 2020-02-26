Energy Sector Update for 02/26/2020: CHK, ENLC, DK, CHK, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.55%

CVX: +0.28%

COP: +0.41%

SLB: +0.20%

OXY: +0.88%

Leading energy stocks were rallying pre-market Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.43 at $49.47 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.74 to $54.21 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $1.87 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.38% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.47% higher.

Early movers include:

(-) Chesapeake Energy (CHK), which was more than 5% lower as it swung to a Q4 adjusted net loss per share of $0.04 from earnings of $0.03 per share in the comparable quarter last year.

In other sector news:

(+) EnLink Midstream (ENLC) late Tuesday reported Q4 loss of $1.92, widening from $0.34 in the prior-year period. The result was worse than the consensus estimate of $0.05 in earnings compiled by Capital IQ. EnLink Midstream was 1.5% higher in recent trading.

(=) Delek US Holdings (DK) was flat after it posted a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.11 per share, compared with adjusted earnings of $2.03 a year ago and missing the Capital IQ estimate for earnings of $0.07 per share.

