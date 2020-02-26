Energy Sector Update for 02/26/2020: BTU,ARCH,COG,ORA

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.82%

CVX -1.00%

COP -2.67%

SLB -1.40%

OXY -1.98%

Energy stocks were mostly lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.5% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 1.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 52 cents to $49.38 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 91 cents to $54.04 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $1.86 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 0.5% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 1.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.4% retreat.

In industry news:

US crude oil inventories rose by 450,000 barrels during the seven days ended Feb. 21, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. That compares with expectations for a 2.8 million-barrel increase by industry experts polled by S&P Global Platts while the American Petroleum Institute reportedly said supplies grew by 1.3 million barrels last week.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Peabody Energy (BTU) dropped 10.5% after the Federal Trade Commission Wednesday filed an administrative complaint challenging the company's proposed joint venture with Arch Coal (ARCH) in the Powder River basin. The companies say the combination of operations at seven mines in Wyoming and Colorado could lower their annual costs by $120 million over its first 10 years, but the FTC argued in its complaint they failed to show "transaction-specific efficiencies that would offset the likely and substantial competitive harm resulting from the joint venture." Peabody and Arch Wednesday said they would fight the FTC action in federal court.

In other sector news:

(+) Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) was nearly 1% higher even though Goldman Sachs earlier Wednesday lowered its price target for the company's shares by 50 cents to $16.50 apiece and reiterated its neutral stock rating.

(-) Ormat Technologies (ORA) declined 9.6% after the geothermal energy company reported a smaller-than-expected Q4 profit and projected FY20 revenue in a range of $720 million to $740 million, trailing the $789.6 million Street view. It also said Isaac Angel would step down as CEO on July 1 and will be succeeded by chief financial officer Doron Blachar.

