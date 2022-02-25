Energy Sector Update for 02/25/2022: TALO, SM, OII, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping by 0.55%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were both more than 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $0.99 at $91.82 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.66 to $97.42 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.11 lower at $4.54 per 1 million BTU.

Talos Energy (TALO) shares were gaining more than 4% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.45 per diluted share, compared with loss of $0.41 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.17.

SM Energy (SM) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.14 per diluted share, surging from $0.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.76. SM Energy shares were slipping past 3%.

Oceaneering International (OII) shares were inactive after it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share, up from $0.02 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $0.02.

